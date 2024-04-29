RU RU
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
NBA 29 apr 2024, 22:00 Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers
Denver , Ball Arena
Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers
Prediction on game W1(-5,5)
Odds: 1.71

NBA playoffs are in full swing, soon the first winners of the starting series may be determined. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver Nuggets

So far, everything is going well for the reigning champions, they became the second in the regular season, behind the first Oklahoma only by extra points. Denver looks confident in the playoffs, win in four games failed, although few doubt the overall success of the club in the series against the Lakers.

Psychologically, it was very important to win the second game of the series, then the Nuggets were behind by 20 points, but won the game, Murray made the winning shot with the siren. Jokic is playing consistently well, he made two triple-doubles in the four games of the series, showing high efficiency.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers made it to the playoffs, but they were clearly unlucky with their opponent in the first round, too stable and organized Denver. Not to say that the Lakers look hopeless, the team was hit hard by the second game, which miraculously failed to win. After three losses in a row, the club managed to avoid a dry defeat.

We don't believe in LeBron and company's kamback, although the Lakers had a very solid last meeting, not even allowing the opponent to take the lead once in the course of the meeting. We shouldn't say goodbye to the playoffs early either, we need to fight to the last.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The score is now 3:1 in favor of Denver, if you look at the past matches, everything looks logical.
  • The Nuggets are strong on their parquet this season, 35 wins with 8 losses.
  • The Lakers have 20 wins with 23 losses on the road.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction

The home team is the favorite of this meeting, we agree with the quotes, because Denver is strong oma, and in general shows a stable game. Lakers are dangerous because they have nothing to lose, every game can be the last in the season. We consider a win for the Nuggets with a -5.5-point handicap a promising bet.

Prediction on game W1(-5,5)
Odds: 1.71

