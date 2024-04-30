Yulia Putintseva vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-5) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Within the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament in Madrid, their meeting on May 1 will be held Yulia Putintseva - Elena Rybakina. Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for this Kazakh derby.

Yulia Putintseva

This season Putintseva plays not bad, there were no phenomenal results, although the Miami quarterfinal, where she lost in the struggle to Azarenka looks solid. For the athlete Madrid is the first tournament on the ground this year, here she has already won four matches. First she defeated Yuan of China 6:2, 6:4, then she defeated another Chinese athlete Zhen (world No. 8) 7:5, 2:0, at which point her opponent withdrew from the match. In the third round she easily managed to deal with American Doolheid, and in the last match was a victory over Kasatkina - 3:6, 6:2, 6:2.

Putintseva is 29 years old, she is a strong middle-ranked player in the world tennis, she is ranked 50th in the rankings.

Elena Rybakina

If we list the best tennis players in the world right now, Elena Rybakina will be among the first. The athlete has won three tournaments this season, among them one on the ground in Stuttgart. In Madrid there are no problems so far, the tennis player's victims were: Bronzetti - 6:4, 6:3, Sherif - 6:1, 6:4, Beylek - 6:1, 6:3.

Of course, Rybakina is one of the favorites of the tournament, after all, she is the fourth racket of the world and is in the prime of life, she is 24 years old. In addition to the above-mentioned won tournaments, the athlete also twice played in the finals, it was in Miami and Doha, so the tennis player definitely has no problems with stability.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

The rivals have played each other twice, in both cases Putintseva won, but the last meeting took place three years ago, since then Rybakina has significantly improved.

Putintseva has 18 wins in 29 matches this season.

Rybakina has played 33 matches in which she has won 29.

Yulia Putintseva vs Elena Rybakina Prediction

In this derby bookmakers give a clear advantage to Rybakina, although she is inferior to her opponent in head-to-head meetings. Putintseva can resist, but her class is definitely lower, so she is considered an underdog. We believe that Rybakina should win in such a battle, we bet on her success with a handicap of -5 games.