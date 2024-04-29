Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer

Liverpool will certainly have a new manager next season. After Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the current season, the Reds were actively linked with various specialists.

It seems the saga of choosing a new coach has come to an end. Liverpool has settled on Dutch coach Arne Slot, who currently leads Feyenoord. According to reports from renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties have reached an agreement and signed all the paperwork for the coach's transfer to Anfield. We just have to wait for the official announcement from the clubs, which is expected later this week.

Liverpool and Feyenoord have signed all documents for Arne Slot's imminent move to Liverpool as new head coach.



It will still take some time for the official club statement, planned between clubs for this week.





Earlier reports suggested that Liverpool would need to pay a fee of €13-15 million for the coach. It's worth noting that Arne Slot previously managed teams like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, with whom he became the champion of the Netherlands last season.