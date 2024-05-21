Ipswich Town's head coach has drawn interest from three Premier League clubs

Ahead of the new Premier League season, numerous managerial changes are expected, even among top clubs.

According to The Guardian, one of the most sought-after coaches on the market is Kieran McKenna, who sensationally led modest Ipswich Town to promotion to the Premier League.

Three Premier League clubs—Brighton, Manchester United, and Chelsea—are showing interest in McKenna.

Brighton has officially announced the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, and Manchester United is likely to dismiss Erik ten Hag. Chelsea has yet to make a final decision regarding Mauricio Pochettino.

Before managing Ipswich, McKenna coached at Manchester United and served as an assistant to Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and José Mourinho.