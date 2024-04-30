RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper elaborated why the Gunners won't become champions of England

The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper elaborated why the Gunners won't become champions of England

Football news Yesterday, 11:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper elaborated why the Gunners won't become champions of England Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has shared his opinion on why he believes Arsenal won't win the Premier League this season.

The ex-Germany international goalkeeper suggests that the current Arsenal team is too "cautious" to secure any trophies.

"They're very different to us (Invincibles) in their approach - much more cautious and slower with the ball. Physically, they run a lot more and have more high-intensity runs but they don't play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time. And if you're too cautious in football, you can't win trophies. Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games.

It's 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it's not in their own hands anymore and that's a weakness," said Lehmann Speaking to Mail Sport.

Furthermore, Lehmann doesn't understand Mikel Arteta's hesitation to replace the main goalkeeper this season.

“I never ever understood the (Aaron) Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who's never played for a big club at that level - it just doesn't make sense,” Lehmann added.

Lehmann, who played for the Gunners from 2003 to 2008, including the year of Arsène Wenger's "Invincibles" championship-winning team.

After 35 rounds in the Premier League, Arsenal leads the league, one point ahead of Manchester City. However, City has played one game fewer.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins