The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper elaborated why the Gunners won't become champions of England

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has shared his opinion on why he believes Arsenal won't win the Premier League this season.

The ex-Germany international goalkeeper suggests that the current Arsenal team is too "cautious" to secure any trophies.

"They're very different to us (Invincibles) in their approach - much more cautious and slower with the ball. Physically, they run a lot more and have more high-intensity runs but they don't play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time. And if you're too cautious in football, you can't win trophies. Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games. It's 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it's not in their own hands anymore and that's a weakness," said Lehmann Speaking to Mail Sport.

Furthermore, Lehmann doesn't understand Mikel Arteta's hesitation to replace the main goalkeeper this season.

“I never ever understood the (Aaron) Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who's never played for a big club at that level - it just doesn't make sense,” Lehmann added.

Lehmann, who played for the Gunners from 2003 to 2008, including the year of Arsène Wenger's "Invincibles" championship-winning team.

After 35 rounds in the Premier League, Arsenal leads the league, one point ahead of Manchester City. However, City has played one game fewer.