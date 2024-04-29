Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online

In November 2023, it became known that Arsenal would introduce a completely new color scheme for their away matches in the 2024-2025 season. Now, about six months later, the first photos of the away kit for the Gunners' upcoming season have emerged.

The Adidas Arsenal 2024-25 away jersey is designed in black with accents of red and green. It is reported that this shirt will be available for purchase from July this year.

The home kit features the classic red color of the club, with white logos and dark blue design elements. The new team shirt was spotted in London. In the photos, it is evident that the front of the jersey is entirely red, with the white collar starting only halfway down the shirt. This creates the traditional look of Arsenal's red jersey with white sleeves. It's worth noting that both kits are produced by Adidas.