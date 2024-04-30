RU RU
Arsenal has offer a new contract to an experienced midfielder. The player's reaction is known

Football news Yesterday, 12:26
Liam Carter
The London-based Arsenal has proposed a new contract to midfielder Jorginho.

According to The Athletic, the experienced Italian-born Brazilian midfielder is willing to sign a new agreement with the club. His current contract with the Gunners expires in the summer.

Earlier, Jorginho's agent said that he does not rule out the return of the player to Italy.

Jorginho has been playing in the Premier League since the summer of 2018 when he followed Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to Chelsea for €57 million. Then, in January 2023, the Italian moved to Arsenal for €11.3 million.

In the current campaign, the 32-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Mikel Arteta. Jorginho has featured in 35 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Overall, he has played 1680 minutes on the field.

The future of Arsenal's defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract expires in June 2025, remains uncertain. The Ghanaian international recently returned to action after several months out due to a knee tendon injury and played a crucial role in victories against Chelsea and Tottenham last week.

After 35 Premier League matches, Arsenal leads the English championship, edging out Manchester City by one point. However, their main rival has played one match less.

