Manchester United is considering a squad overhaul and is prepared to sell even Rashford

Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:02
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Manchester United is considering a squad overhaul and is prepared to sell even Rashford Photo: telegraph.co.uk/ Author unknown

Manchester United is willing to entertain offers for most players in their main squad during this summer transfer window, with exceptions made for some young talents. Telegraph Sport reports this development.

The club's new management is adopting a flexible approach to transfers due to financial constraints and the loss of revenue from the UEFA Champions League. While the club is not actively looking to offload players like Marcus Rashford, they will consider any significant offers, especially if the player expresses a desire to move to another team.

In the upcoming summer transfer window, Manchester United's priority is to recruit a striker, central midfielder, and right-winger, but to do so, they need to sell some players to increase the transfer budget. It is noted that the loss of a Champions League spot will be partially offset by a 25% reduction in player salaries.

However, it's reported that the club will definitely not sell Mainoo, Garnacho and Hоjlund.

