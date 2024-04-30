New York Knicks vs Philadelphia Sixers prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 200,5 Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The names of some quarterfinalists of the NBA playoffs are already known, although most of the clubs are still fighting in the first round. Dailysports experts offer their variant forecast for the confrontation between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia Sixers.

New York Knicks

In the regular season, the Knicks finished second in the East, so the very fact of making the playoffs is clearly not enough for the team. The team has not slowed down in the playoffs either, where they are one step away from winning the series. Jalen Brunson is doing a great job, he scored 47 points in the last game, and the whole team scored 97 points.

The team has as many as five personnel losses before this confrontation, three months ago Julius Randle dropped out, he was an important player, but so far they are doing well without him.

Philadelphia Sixers

Philadelphia has a good roster with which to set high goals, but in the playoffs the team sometimes gets lost. A prime example is the series against the Knicks, where the opponent looks more collected. I can't say that the Sixers are playing poorly, because they lost three times in the series, and the score difference was not higher than 7 points.

If the team doesn't want to end the season, they need to win on the road at the famous Madison Square Garden arena, and that's a "star-studded" task. The team has one loss before this game, but Covington is far from being a key player, so all the leaders are in the lineup, it's just a matter of showing their best basketball.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

At the end of four meetings, the score is 3-1 in favor of the Knicks, although it is too early to write off Philadelphia.

New York has 29 wins in 43 meetings this season.

Philadelphia has 22 away wins with 21 defeats.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia Sixers Prediction

There is still intrigue in this pairing, as Philadelphia is still capable of getting back into contention. The Knicks have a great chance to end things here and now, while the boys from New York have not lost on their home floor in the playoffs, and are considered slight favorites in the upcoming battle. We will bet here on a total over 200.5 points, in three games of the series out of four this bet has gone in.