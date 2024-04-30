Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+6,5) Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 1, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will meet in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared an exclusive prediction for this event.

Cleveland Cavaliers

For Cleveland, the playoffs started very easily, the team won two home victories with a difference of 14 and 10 points, it seemed that such a series can quickly end. The away games were a real nightmare 83:121 and 89:112. In the first away game the Cavaliers had it so bad that no one even managed to score more than 15 points. It is quite possible that the easy wins played a cruel joke on the team, the concentration was lost, which caused such a failure. Injuries will prevent three basketball players, among whom there are no key players.

Orlando Magic

After a good regular season, the Magic started the playoffs with two away defeats, not a disaster, but a blow unpleasant. The team showed their psychological confidence winning two matches on their parquet, in both cases the score difference was more than 20 points. In the first home meeting shot Banquero, scoring 31 points, and in the second the most productive was Wagner - 34 points.

The team should be on a high after such a comeback, the fifth match will be away, but against the backdrop of recent successes the game may turn out differently if compared to the initial away games. Orlando has no personnel losses before this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Behind four meetings of the series, nothing is clear yet, as the score is 2:2.

The Cavaliers have 28 wins in 43 home games this season, including playoffs.

The Magic are unimpressive on the road, with 18 wins and 25 losses.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction

In this pair, the teams play very well at home, so it is not strange that Cleveland is quoted as the favorite. After two victories at home Orlando was able to gain confidence, perhaps the Magic will be able to resist and away, we bet on their success with a +6.5 point handicap.