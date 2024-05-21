Will be without Hennessy. Nottingham Forrest have left eight players at once

Nottingham Forrest has had to fight for Premier League survival this season and after the task of staying in the league was accomplished, the Foresters have started working on the squad.

Three players, namely Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Hennessy will leave the team as free agents as their contracts expire this summer, as informed by the club's press office. And five other performers are returning from loan spells with their clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club do not intend to activate the buyback option for the following players: Giovanni Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Tavares (Arsenal), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Rodrigo Ribeiro (Sporting), Divock Origi (Milan). All these players will return to their respective teams.

At the same time, Nottingham Forrest have extended the contract of 27-year-old fullback Ola Aina, activating the one-year extension option that was spelt out in his agreement.