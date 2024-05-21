RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Will be without Hennessy. Nottingham Forrest have left eight players at once

Will be without Hennessy. Nottingham Forrest have left eight players at once

Football news Yesterday, 09:58
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Will be without Hennessy. Nottingham Forrest have left eight players at once Will be without Hennessy. Nottingham Forrest have left eight players at once

Nottingham Forrest has had to fight for Premier League survival this season and after the task of staying in the league was accomplished, the Foresters have started working on the squad.

Three players, namely Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Hennessy will leave the team as free agents as their contracts expire this summer, as informed by the club's press office. And five other performers are returning from loan spells with their clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club do not intend to activate the buyback option for the following players: Giovanni Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Tavares (Arsenal), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Rodrigo Ribeiro (Sporting), Divock Origi (Milan). All these players will return to their respective teams.

At the same time, Nottingham Forrest have extended the contract of 27-year-old fullback Ola Aina, activating the one-year extension option that was spelt out in his agreement.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Premier League England
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024