Sevilla's midfielder will miss the remainder of the season due to injury

Sevilla midfielder Oliver Torres will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, as reported by Marca.

The footballer sustained the shoulder injury during training and has already undergone surgery. Torres decided to undergo surgery to prevent a recurrence of this injury in the future and strengthen his joints. Consequently, he will not play for the remainder of this season. It's worth noting that Oliver's contract with Sevilla expires this summer, and the parties have not yet reached an agreement on a new deal.

Therefore, the home match against Mallorca in the 32nd round of La Liga could be Torres's last game for Sevilla. The footballer joined Sevilla in July 2019, having played 201 matches for the club and winning the UEFA Europa League twice.

Recall that 21-year-old Ansu Fati is attracting interest from Sevilla, having previously moved from there to Barcelona at a young age. Fati himself is not opposed to returning to his roots, as he feels at home in the capital of Andalusia.