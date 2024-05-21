Aston Villa sets to acquire defender from top Serie A club

The left flank of the defence is a priority for Aston Villa scouts to work on in the transfer market. The club from Birmingham have already worked on several candidates, but not all are willing to give their players to Unai Emery's team.

Thus, Aston Villa wanted to sign Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso and even made an offer to the Turin club in the amount of 40 million euros, but, as reported by Sportitalia, the "zebras" responded to this offer with a refusal. Moreover, the Bianconeri are counting on the 24-year-old player and are ready to offer him a new contract.

The current agreement runs until July 2027, but it includes a salary of one million euros a year, while the new deal intends to increase Cambiaso's salary. The 24-year-old left-back has played in 39 Juventus matches in the current Serie A season, scoring three goals and giving six assists.