The reigning champion of the Madrid Masters advances to the quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz (No. 3 ATP) competed in the round of 16 match of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid against Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 24 ATP).

Incidentally, these two players met in last year's final, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 2-1.

In this encounter, the Spanish player started strongly and secured the first set with a score of 6-3. However, the second set proved much tougher for Alcaraz, as Struff managed to put up a fight. The German took the match to a tiebreak and eventually won the set 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak).

The third set was highly intense for both players. Initially, Alcaraz surged ahead with leads of 4-1 and 5-2, but Struff managed to level the score at 5-5. The match eventually reached a tiebreak, which was also full of intrigue and nerves. However, Alcaraz ultimately managed to push through and defeat the German, winning the tiebreak 7-4 and the third set 7-6.

Alcaraz secures victory over Struff for the second consecutive year with a score of 2-1, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Madrid tournament. In the semifinals, the Spaniard will face the eighth-ranked player in the world, Andrey Rublev.

ATP1000 in Madrid. Round of 16

Struff - Alcaraz - 1:2 (3:6, 7:6, 6:7)