2024 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship. Schedule and results

Finland has been hosting the milestone 25th IIHF World Junior Championship in hockey. The tournament began on April 25th, with the final matches scheduled for May 5th. The games are taking place in the cities of Espoo and Vantaa.

The current world champion is the United States, who defeated Sweden 3-2 in last year's final. The Stars and Stripes are the most decorated team in this age category, with 11 gold medals, five silvers, and three bronzes. Their closest competitors (Finland and Canada) have four golds each. The United States is the favorite for this year's competition.

We would like to add that the tournament consists of a group stage and a playoff stage. First, ten national teams were divided into two groups of five teams. The next stage of the competition goes to the top four national teams. Those who finish the group stage in last place are relegated to the lower division.

At the play-off stage, eight national teams will play for the status of the World Cup winner according to the Olympic system.

All stages of the tournament consist of one match.

Time - CET

Group A

April 25. 1st round

13:00 USA - Slovakia 9:0

17:00 Latvia - Finland 1:3

April 26. 2nd round

13:00 Slovakia - Latvia 3:5

17:00 Finland - Norway 7:0

April 27. 3rd round

16:30 Norway - USA 2:8

April 28. 4th round

13:00 Slovakia - Finland 0:4

17:00 USA - Latvia 7:1

April 29. 5th round

16:30 Latvia - Norway 3:5

April 30. 6th round

13:00 Norway - Slovakia 1:11

17:00 Finland - USA 4:9

Place Team G W WO LO L GD Pts 1 USA 4 4 0 0 0 33:7 12 2 Finland 4 3 0 0 1 18:10 9 3 Slovakia 4 1 0 0 3 14:19 3 4 Latvia 4 1 0 0 3 10:18 3 5 Norway 4 1 0 0 3 8:29 3

Group B

April 25. 1st round

14:00 Czech Republic - Switzerland 3:0

18:00 Sweden - Canada 3:6

April 26. 2nd round

14:00 Switzerland - Kazakhstan 5:2

18:00 Canada - Czech Republic 6:0

April 27. 3rd round

14:00 Kazakhstan - Sweden 1:7

April 28. 4th round

14:00 Sweden - Czech Republic 2:3 ОТ

18:00 Canada - Switzerland 8:1

April 29. 5th round

14:00 Czech Republic - Kazakhstan 3:4 ОТ

April 30. 6th round

14:00 Switzerland - Sweden 2:3(ОТ)

18:00 Kazakhstan - Canada 3:11

Place Team G W WO LO L GD Pts 1 Canada 4 4 0 0 0 31:7 12 2 Czech Republic 4 1 1 1 1 9:12 6 3 Sweden 4 1 1 1 1 15:12 6 4 Switzerland 4 1 0 1 2 8:16 4 5 Kazakhstan 4 0 1 0 2 10:26 3

Play-offs

Quarterfinals. May 2

11:00 USA - Switzerland

13:45 Czech Republic - Slovakia

16:00 Canada - Latvia

18:45 Finland - Sweden

Semifinals May 4

13:00 1A / 4B - 2A / 3B

17:00 1B / 4A - 2B / 3A

Bronze match. May 5

13:00 Semi-final loser-1 - Semi-final loser-2

Final. May 5

17:00 Winner of semi-final-1 - Winner of semi-final-2