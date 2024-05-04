RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 05 may 2024, 11:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Liverpool Win & Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The Sunday program of the 36th round of the English Premier League will culminate in a top-tier showdown at Anfield, where the local Liverpool will host Tottenham. Should we anticipate another setback from the Reds? Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Liverpool

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp envisioned his last season at the helm differently. Even in winter, it seemed like Liverpool had an excellent chance to secure multiple trophies, but now it appears that the only significant triumph will be winning the League Cup. Liverpool has faltered in recent Premier League matches, trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points and lagging four points behind Manchester City. With three matches remaining in the season, the chances of catching up with the Gunners and the Citizens appear purely theoretical. In the last round, the Reds drew 2-2 with West Ham, preceded by defeats to Everton (0-2) and Crystal Palace (0-1).

Tottenham

The Spurs dream of a return to the Champions League, but it seems unlikely to materialize this season. They trail Aston Villa by six points, albeit with a game in hand. Reassuringly for their fans, no competitors are breathing down Tottenham's neck, and a Europa League berth is virtually secured. Last weekend, Tottenham suffered a 0-2 defeat to Chelsea in the derby. This defeat marked their third consecutive loss. Tottenham has a four-match winless streak away from home in the Premier League, with one draw and three defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

•In the first encounter, Tottenham defeated Liverpool at home with a score of 2-1.
•Liverpool has conceded in eight consecutive Premier League matches.
•Prior to the defeat against Crystal Palace, Liverpool had a 28-match unbeaten streak at home in the league (22 wins and 6 draws).
•At least three goals have been scored in 15 out of Tottenham's last 16 matches in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, assessing Liverpool's victory with odds of 1.49. As mentioned, Liverpool has conceded in eight consecutive matches. Considering this, our bet is "Liverpool to win and Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.73.

Prediction on game Liverpool Win & Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Recommended MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Girona Odds: 2.47 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Memphis 901 FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies prediction USL Championship USA Today, 16:00 Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Memphis 901 FC Odds: 2.27 Tampa Bay Rowdies Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
MMA News Today, 04:36 Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card Football news Today, 04:10 Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:22 Thomas Tuchel could move to Manchester United if they want to change their coach Motorsport News Today, 02:57 Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results Baseball News Today, 02:27 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:06 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Basketball news Yesterday, 16:27 The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024