Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

The Sunday program of the 36th round of the English Premier League will culminate in a top-tier showdown at Anfield, where the local Liverpool will host Tottenham. Should we anticipate another setback from the Reds? Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Liverpool

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp envisioned his last season at the helm differently. Even in winter, it seemed like Liverpool had an excellent chance to secure multiple trophies, but now it appears that the only significant triumph will be winning the League Cup. Liverpool has faltered in recent Premier League matches, trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points and lagging four points behind Manchester City. With three matches remaining in the season, the chances of catching up with the Gunners and the Citizens appear purely theoretical. In the last round, the Reds drew 2-2 with West Ham, preceded by defeats to Everton (0-2) and Crystal Palace (0-1).

Tottenham

The Spurs dream of a return to the Champions League, but it seems unlikely to materialize this season. They trail Aston Villa by six points, albeit with a game in hand. Reassuringly for their fans, no competitors are breathing down Tottenham's neck, and a Europa League berth is virtually secured. Last weekend, Tottenham suffered a 0-2 defeat to Chelsea in the derby. This defeat marked their third consecutive loss. Tottenham has a four-match winless streak away from home in the Premier League, with one draw and three defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

•In the first encounter, Tottenham defeated Liverpool at home with a score of 2-1.

•Liverpool has conceded in eight consecutive Premier League matches.

•Prior to the defeat against Crystal Palace, Liverpool had a 28-match unbeaten streak at home in the league (22 wins and 6 draws).

•At least three goals have been scored in 15 out of Tottenham's last 16 matches in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, assessing Liverpool's victory with odds of 1.49. As mentioned, Liverpool has conceded in eight consecutive matches. Considering this, our bet is "Liverpool to win and Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.73.