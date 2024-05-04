Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target

Girona's head coach, Michel Sanchez, commented on Girona's historic achievement, as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the 2023-24 season.

The coach stated that the Catalan team's next goal is to finish higher in the table than Barcelona.

"This is wonderful, I hope everyone enjoys it. It's incredible. We have 74 points. It's incredible what these players have accomplished. We've qualified for the Champions League, defeated Barcelona, and now we want to finish above them," the coach was quoted as saying by Marca.

It's worth noting that after defeating Barcelona (4:2), Girona secured a spot in the top four and will compete in the Champions League for the first time in history.

Following Michel's team's victory over Barça, Real Madrid became champions of Spain for the 36th time in their history.