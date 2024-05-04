Real Madrid clinched the Spanish championship ahead of schedule

In the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga, the Catalan derby took place. The teams were battling for the second spot, and under certain circumstances, after this match, Real Madrid could have clinched the title ahead of schedule.

The match started without much momentum, and just three minutes in, Barcelona took the lead thanks to Kristensen's long-range shot. The joy for Xavi's side was short-lived, as in the very next attack, Dovbyk headed in his 20th goal of the current La Liga season, restoring parity. Right before halftime, Robert Lewandowski once again put his team ahead, confidently converting a penalty.

Barcelona continued to dominate, but in the middle of the second half, Porto and Gutierrez turned the tables, scoring twice in a matter of minutes. Porto then scored once more, putting the match beyond doubt. Interestingly, the first-leg match also ended in Girona's victory with a score of 4-2.

Girona secured a determined victory, allowing Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish championship ahead of schedule. This title marks their 36th in the history of the "Blancos." It's also worth noting that both Catalan teams qualified for the Champions League next season.

🙌 ¡SOMOS LOS CAMPEONES DE LALIGA 2023/24! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jSGlGbooKv — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 4, 2024

Girona 4-2 Barcelona

Goals: Dovbyk 4, Porto 65, 75, Gutierrez 67 - Kristensen 3, Lewandowski 45+1 (penalty).