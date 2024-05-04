Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA

The welterweight boxer Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) vehemently denies the validity of his doping tests ahead of his bout with Devin Haney.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia expressed his intention to file a lawsuit against VADA (the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association), contesting the results of the test that revealed the presence of the banned substance ostarine in his system prior to his fight with Haney.

I’m suing VADA — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 4, 2024

The "Flash" asserts adamantly that he has never used steroids in his life, affirming that his victory over Haney was achieved honestly and fairly.

Remind, Garcia secured a victory by a split decision, sending his opponent to the canvas three times during the match.

Promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed Haney plans to demand action from following Garcia's positive doping test. According to Hearn, the defeated boxer seeks to have the fight's outcome changed to a No Contest, which would help him preserve his undefeated record.