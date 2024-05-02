Hearn revealed what Haney will demand following Garcia's positive doping test

Promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed Devin Haney's demands following Ryan Garcia's positive doping test.

According to the promoter, Haney seeks to have the bout with Garcia declared a No Contest, which would help him maintain his undefeated record.

"I spoke to Devin last night, and he's furious. The guy came in three pounds overweight, and he had PEDs in his system. He will demand the fight to be declared a No Contest. Regardless of Ryan's innocence or guilt, there were banned substances in his system when he fought Devin, and he was three pounds overweight. If you're Devin, you think, 'Damn, I got cheated,'" Hearn's words were cited by Michael Benson.

Recall that Garcia tested positive for a banned substance, ostarine, before his fight against Haney. The "Flash" himself stated that he has never taken steroids.

It is worth noting that Garcia won by split decision, scoring three knockdowns against his opponent during the bout.