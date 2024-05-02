Boxer Ryan Garcia tested positive for steroids. He denies everything

First half-welterweight boxer Ryan Garcia has tested positive for a banned substance, as reported by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

According to Sulaiman, the organization received notification from VADA regarding adverse findings in Ryan Garcia's tests prior to his fight against Haney. Sulaiman added that the proper process has commenced in accordance with the WBC Clean Boxing Program protocol.

As journalist Mike Coppinger reports, the April 19 sample showed a positive result for 19-norandrostenedione, although this has not yet been confirmed. Garcia now has 10 days to request a B sample test. The boxer's tests for ostarine the day before and the day of the match against Devin Haney were positive.

The boxer himself stated that he has never taken steroids in his life. He asserts that he defeated Haney fairly and justly.

"Fake news. I never took steroids in my life. I beat Devin Haney fairly and squarely," emphasized Ryan Garcia.

Recall that Garcia won by split decision, knocking Haney down three times.

