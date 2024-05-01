"Now it's my turn." Andy Ruiz wants a trilogy with Joshua

Mexican heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr. has expressed his desire to have a third bout against British boxer Anthony Joshua.

"He gave me an opportunity, I gave him an opportunity, and we have another one. I think it's great. He's doing what he has to do. I welcome him. I'm not here to speak badly about any fighter. I think Joshua is doing his job, but now it's my turn. Now I'm back at 100%," stated Ruiz.

Recall that in the Ruiz-Joshua rivalry, the score stands at 1-1 in terms of victories. In 2019, Ruiz scored a highly unexpected technical knockout victory over then WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion Anthony Joshua.

It's worth noting that Ruiz's next match will be against Miller. The event is scheduled for August 3rd in Los Angeles.

Joshua, on March 8th, convincingly defeated Francis Ngannou, with the fight lasting only two rounds. Among the potential opponents for the British boxer are the winners of the fights between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, as well as Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.