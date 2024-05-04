RU RU
2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France

MMA News
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
2024 WWE Backlash all the results & highlights from a huge night in France Photo: twitter.com/wweontnt

The 2024 WWE Backlash took place in Lyon, France, and it brought some surprising results. The Dailysports team has compiled all the results from the evening for you.

Team Battleground
RKO (Randy Orton and Kevin Owens) vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga). The result - win The Bloodline. HIGHLIGHTS

This was the only non-title fight of the evening. The Bloodline picked up the victory in a tremendous battle including outside the ring. The competitors used kendo sticks, bins, tables and even a hydration station from a sponsor. The fight lasted 21 minutes.

WWE Women's Champion
Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton. The result - win Bayley. HIGHLIGHTS

Bayley, as expected, came out victorious. Naomi and Bayley had to deal with Tiffany first, and then already in a face-to-face duel for the title. In just three ref's strikes, Naomi made the hold, but the champion applied a reversal that earned her the victory.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion
Damien Priest vs. Jay Uso. The result - win Damien Priest. HIGHLIGHTS

Priest defended the title, but it might not have happened if it wasn't for help from outside the ring. Uso first enamoured the French crowd by entering the ring, and at one point in the fight he applied a hold, but Priest was helped by McDonagh. After that, the champion had already worked his way to his victory.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) versus Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Result - win Cargill and Belair. HIGHLIGHTS

Another colourful women's bout that ended in a sensational defeat for the champions. WWE now has new women's tag team champions.

Undisputed WWE Universe Champion
Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles. The result - win Cody Rhodes. HIGHLIGHTS.

Both fighters put on a stunning performance. The great Cody Rhodes defended his championship title in a fight that seemed to take forever. The champion set the stage with a crossroads as well as a jump off the ropes. After that, it was just a matter of holding Styles, who should still be commended for his insane will to win.

