The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach

The Los Angeles Clippers plan to extend the contract of head coach Tyronn Lue despite the results of the current season and the unsuccessful playoff series against Dallas. This information comes from the reputable insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although Lue's current contract with the team is for another season, the management is already showing a desire to keep him as the franchise's coach for the long term. Additionally, Lue may also be considered for the head coaching position of another Los Angeles team, the Lakers.

It's worth noting that yesterday it was announced that Darwin Ham was fired from his position as head coach of the Lakers. He led the team since 2022 and during this time showed mixed results, including reaching the conference finals in one of the seasons. However, in the current season, the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.