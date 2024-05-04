Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward

Manchester City romped Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in the 36th round of the English Premier League with a score of 5:1.

Four out of five goals were netted by City's leading marksman, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker completed his poker before the 54th minute.

Only Gabriel Jesus (in the 53rd minute against Watford in April 2022) had scored four goals in a Premier League match before Haaland did today.

54 - Only Gabriel Jesus (53rd minute v Watford in April 2022) has scored 4 goals in a Premier League match earlier than Erling Haaland has today (54th). Lightning. #MCIWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2024

It's worth noting that Jesus, who currently represents City's main rival, Arsenal, was also playing at the Etihad Stadium back then.

In total, this season, the Norwegian striker has scored 35 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions.

Manchester City, with 82 points, is trailing Arsenal by just one point, albeit having played one match less. Pep Guardiola's side will face Fulham on May 11th.