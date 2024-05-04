RU RU
Haaland scored four. Manchester City breezed past Wolverhampton without facing much resistance

Football news Today, 14:27
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester City hosted Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium for the 36th round of the English Premier League.

The Citizens started the match vigorously and had a perfect first half. Their top scorer, Erling Haaland, netted three goals against the Wolves even before halftime. Two of his goals came from penalties.

Interestingly, this was the second occasion when Haaland secured a hat-trick for City in the first half. Haaland now joins the ranks of only three players in Premier League history to achieve this feat twice, alongside the legendary Andy Cole and Michael Owen.

The second half turned into a mere formality. Despite Wolverhampton pulling one back in the 53rd minute, Haaland, the unstoppable force, sealed the deal with a fourth goal. And Julian Alvarez finished off the visitors.

With 82 points, Manchester City trails Arsenal by just one point, with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will face Fulham on May 11.

English Premier League, 36th Round
Manchester City - Wolverhampton - 5:1
Goals: Haaland, 12 (penalty), 35, 45+3 (penalty), 54, Julian Alvarez, 85 - Hee-chan Hwang, 53

Manchester City Wolverhampton Premier League England
