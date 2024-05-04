Erling Haaland replicated the scoring feat of Premier League legends

Manchester City hosts Wolverhampton in the 36th round of the English Premier League.

The "Citizens" went into halftime with a comfortable lead of 3-0. All three goals against the Wolves were scored by Erling Haaland.

This marks the second occasion where the Norwegian has secured a hat-trick for City in the first half, the first being in a match against Nottingham Forest last season.

Haaland joins the elite ranks of just three players in Premier League history to achieve two first-half hat-tricks, alongside the legendary Andy Cole and Michael Owen.

In total, this season, the Norwegian striker has netted 35 goals and provided 6 assists across all competitions.