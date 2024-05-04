Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

Among the Sunday games of La Liga, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Celta - Villarreal. Prediction for the meeting of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Celta

The whole season for the “Celts” is under stress, because the team is trying to keep a place in the elite division. The team is now 17th, the gap from the departure zone is 5 points, and there is a game in reserve compared to the main pursuer. In the last round Celta lost away to Alaves with a score of 0:3. “Celestial” can not boast stable results, they won only one match out of four.

The propiska in the elite the team must keep, which could be the main achievement in this weak season. Injuries will not allow two players to take the field.

Villarreal

The “yellow submarine” had a difficult season in La Liga, even had to hang around in the bottom of the standings. Villarreal managed to slightly improve the situation, the club is ninth in the championship, the gap from the seventh European Cup line is 4 points, it is quite realistic to win back in five rounds.

In the last round managed to confidently beat on their field Rayo Vallecano - 3:0, the double was made by Serlot, three assists on the account of Baena. The team is in good shape, because with three matches managed to score 7 points. Now it makes sense to fight for a place in the European Cup zone.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The teams in the first round arranged a scramble, following which Villarreal won at home with a score of 3:2.

Celta plays poorly at home this season, but in the last three meetings on their field managed to score 7 points.

Villarreal are sixth in La Liga in terms of away points and the team does not lose away 6 meetings in a row.

Celta vs Villarreal Prediction

A difficult battle of motivated rivals is expected, Celta has a minimal advantage on paper, although it is difficult to identify a favorite here. The meeting will surely be held on the counter courses, much will depend on the realization of moments. We consider a bet on the exchange of goals to be optimal.