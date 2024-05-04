RU RU
Main Predictions Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction Photo: https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/ By John Powell
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 05 may 2024, 11:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Tottenham Tottenham
In the central match of the 36th round of the APL between themselves will play Liverpool - Tottenham. Exclusive prediction for this event prepared by Dailysports experts.

Liverpool

This season for Liverpool cheered a lot of even neutral fans, wanted a beautiful departure of Klopp, but the team will not win the championship, the club is only third, trailing Arsenal by 5 points, and there is also Mancity, having 4 points more and a game in reserve. “Merseysiders failed the stretch in April, than spoiled the whole season, the team fell out of the Europa League, losing to Atalanta, and also won only one victory in five meetings of the championship.

In the last round Liverpool could not overcome away West Ham - 2:2, almost burying the dreams of the title, many remembered that match Salah and Klopp's altercation, in the locker room is clearly not all smooth.

Tottenham

The main goal of “Spurs” this season, to finish in the top-4, the team has made the task very difficult, giving a series of three defeats, while Tottenham is fifth, behind Aston Villa on 7 points, having a game in reserve. In the last round, the team lost in the London derby to Chelsea with a score of 0:2, it's practically goodbye to the Champions League, because you can get to the first quartet only with the help of competitors.

Of course, the team is now upset, and the calendar was difficult, in such a state it will be hard to provide worthy resistance at Anfield.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The battle of the first round of these teams ended with a 2-1 victory for Tottenham, thanks to Matip's 90+6 minute autogoluie, with Liverpool finishing the game in nine.
  • In the last seven head-to-head meetings, the rivals have exchanged goals.
  • On their field Liverpool suffered only one defeat in the current season of APL, 13 wins and three draws.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction

Both teams are not in optimal form, and also far from their goals, Liverpool is the favorite due to the factor of their field, at Anfield is difficult for any team. Bookmakers do not doubt the high performance of this meeting, this time we agree, we will take the bet total more than 3.5 goals.

