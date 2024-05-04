Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was supposed to play in the quarterfinals at the current Masters tournament in Madrid, but he didn't take to the court due to a hip injury. Today, Sinner announced that he is not ready to play in Rome either and is forced to skip the tournament due to the injury. In his social media posts, Sinner wrote that he will be preparing for the French Open.

"It's not easy to write this message, but after consulting with doctors and specialists again about the hip issues, I'm unfortunately forced to announce that I won't be able to play in Rome.

Of course, I'm very sad that I haven't recovered, as this is one of my favorite tournaments. I was eager to come back and play at home in front of the Italian crowd. Nonetheless, I will still come to Rome for a few days and visit Foro Italico.

Thank you for your words of support, which I truly appreciate. Now, I will work with my team and doctors to be ready for Roland Garros. See you soon," - wrote Sinner.