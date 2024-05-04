Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final

In the final of the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament, the world's top tennis players, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, faced off. The world No. 1 reached the decisive match, losing just one set throughout the tournament, while the world No. 2, on the contrary, finished only one match in straight sets.

The first set was very tense and lasted for over an hour. During this time, Swiatek managed to snatch the victory with two breaks — 7:5. The second set was no less intense, with Sabalenka proving stronger. In the decisive set, Swiatek saved a match point and pushed the game to a tiebreak, where she secured the victory.

This title became Swiatek's third this year, after Doha and Indian Wells. Interestingly, in last year's final in Madrid, Swiatek lost to Sabalenka, so one could say she got her revenge today.

Iga Swiatek (Poland, 1) — Aryna Sabalenka (2) — 7:5, 4:6, 7:6 (9:7).