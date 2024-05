Свентек победила в Мадриде, взяв реванш у Соболенко за поражение в прошлогоднем финале

🏆 1GA GOES ALL THE WAY IN MADRID 🏆



🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek dethrones Sabalenka after winning 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the longest women's singles final in #MMOPEN history.



The World No. 1 saved 3 match points on her way to the 🏆. pic.twitter.com/nkryJ4rljj

— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 4, 2024