In the 30th round match of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, faced Al-Wehda at their home ground.

The outcome of the match was determined within the first 20 minutes. The star Portuguese player managed to score a brace by the 12th minute, and a few minutes later, Otavio elegantly lobbed the ball into the net over the goalkeeper, extending the lead. The hosts continued to dominate, and just before halftime, Mane added another goal.

At the beginning of the second half, Ronaldo scored again, and Al-Fatil sealed the final score in the match — a 6-0 victory for Al Nassr.

With three goals scored today, Ronaldo's tally in the league this season reaches 32, comfortably making him the top scorer. Al Nassr has already secured the second spot and still maintains theoretical chances for the championship, although the gap with Al-Hilal is too large.

Al Nassr 6-0 Al-Wehda

Goals: Ronaldo 5', 12', 52', Otavio 18', Mane 45', Al-Fatil 88'.