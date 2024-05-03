RU RU
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DAZN
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany 05 may 2024, 11:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen
-
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
On Sunday, May 5th, in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt will play against Bayer Leverkusen in Frankfurt. The match will kick off at 17:30 Central European Time (CET). The prediction and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Eintracht Frankfurt

After 31 rounds, Eintracht Frankfurt is comfortably placed in sixth position, guaranteeing them a spot in the Europa League for the next season. However, there's even a possibility for the sixth-placed team in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League. For this to happen, Borussia Dortmund needs to win the Champions League and finish fifth. Currently, Eintracht is five points ahead of seventh-placed Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim already played a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in the 32nd round. Eintracht's current form leaves much to be desired with just 1 win in their last 5 matches. In the previous round, they lost to Bayern Munich (1-2) away, won against Augsburg (3-1), and suffered a heavy defeat against Stuttgart (0-3).

Bayer Leverkusen

An absolutely remarkable unbeaten streak of 47 matches is ongoing for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions this season. In the previous Bundesliga round, Bayer was losing 0-2 to Stuttgart but managed to equalize with a decisive goal in the 90+7th minute. After that, the team of Xabi Alonso played the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals away, which they won 2-0. Bayer's tournament position speaks for itself. The pharmacists became German champions for the first time in history and are currently experiencing their happiest moments.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 15th round of this season, Bayer defeated Eintracht 3-0.
  • Eintracht has won 5 consecutive home matches against Bayer. In the previous two games, they crushed Leverkusen 5-1 and 5-2.
  • Since 2018, matches between these teams have consistently seen 2 or more goals scored.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Certainly, Bayer will do everything possible to continue their unbeaten streak, but Eintracht is a very serious opponent. My bet is both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

