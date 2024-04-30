RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News "Unbelievable!" Warren astounded that the between Tyson and Paul bout was sanctioned as an official

"Unbelievable!" Warren astounded that the between Tyson and Paul bout was sanctioned as an official

Boxing News Yesterday, 12:46
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"Unbelievable!" Warren astounded that the between Tyson and Paul bout was sanctioned as an official PHOTO: Christian Petersen

Renowned promoter Frank Warren expressed his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The promoter questioned why Mike Tyson was allowed to box against the young Jake Paul, despite their 31-year age difference. Moreover, the fight was sanctioned as an official event.

"If Mike Tyson clips him in the first or second round, then you'd think Jake Paul [would be more at risk]. But at the end of the day, you have to think that the 58-year-old guy is at risk.

Let's get it right, a 58-year-old boxing? I mean come on, there is no argument. If that comes across a commission's desk and they have rubber stamped that, I mean come on.

What hearing did they have when they were all sat around that table? Remember these American commissions are state commissions appointed by the state, so the state and government have a say in that." quotes Warren talkSPORT.

Tyson and Paul are set to clash in a boxing match on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, as the main event of the card, which will be broadcasted on Netflix.

The bout will last for 8 rounds of 2 minutes each. The opponents will use 14-ounce gloves and will forego protective headgear.

Earlier, the media was stirred up by reports that the bout could be canceled if "Iron Mike" fails a stange test.

Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins