"Unbelievable!" Warren astounded that the between Tyson and Paul bout was sanctioned as an official

Renowned promoter Frank Warren expressed his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The promoter questioned why Mike Tyson was allowed to box against the young Jake Paul, despite their 31-year age difference. Moreover, the fight was sanctioned as an official event.

"If Mike Tyson clips him in the first or second round, then you'd think Jake Paul [would be more at risk]. But at the end of the day, you have to think that the 58-year-old guy is at risk. Let's get it right, a 58-year-old boxing? I mean come on, there is no argument. If that comes across a commission's desk and they have rubber stamped that, I mean come on. What hearing did they have when they were all sat around that table? Remember these American commissions are state commissions appointed by the state, so the state and government have a say in that." quotes Warren talkSPORT.

Tyson and Paul are set to clash in a boxing match on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, as the main event of the card, which will be broadcasted on Netflix.

The bout will last for 8 rounds of 2 minutes each. The opponents will use 14-ounce gloves and will forego protective headgear.

Earlier, the media was stirred up by reports that the bout could be canceled if "Iron Mike" fails a stange test.