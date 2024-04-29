RU RU
Main Predictions Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Jason Collins
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction Photo: https://www.eurohoops.net/ Author unknown
Olympiacos Olympiacos
Euroleague Yesterday, 14:30 Olympiacos - Barcelona
Piraeus, Peace and Friendship Stadium
Barcelona Barcelona
Prediction on game Total under 156,5
Odds: 1.6
On April 30, Olympiacos and Barcelona will play their third meeting in the Euroleague. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for the upcoming battle.

Olympiacos

The strong Greek club had a good Euroleague regular season, finishing in the top-6. Now Olympiacos is expected to fight for the title, as making the playoffs isn't enough for the team. The club started the series against Barça with a win, but then the opponent equalized, so the trip can be considered a success.

On the domestic scene, Olympiacos finished second in the regular season, the main competitor for the championship will be the strong Panathinaikos this season. Kostas Papanikolaou will miss the upcoming game due to illness, and it's hard to call him a key player. It should be easier on their home court, but that doesn't guarantee victory.

Barcelona

This season Barcelona is not as stable as many are used to, there have been outright slumps and unexpected defeats. The reserves have been strong enough to finish in fourth place in the Euroleague regular season.

The Catalans are only third in the Spanish league, 5 wins behind the leader, but it's not that important, because the fate of the championship will be decided in the playoffs. There is a feeling that Barcelona can fail at any moment, so it is not worth talking about any stability. The team approaches this confrontation without personnel losses.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • While the score in this series is 1:1, the first match was won by Olympiacos - 77:75, and Barça responded with 76:69.
  • Olympiacos played solidly at home in the Euroleague regular season with 13 wins in 17 meetings.
  • Barcelona was unimpressive on the road, with 7 wins and 10 losses.

Olympiacos vs Barcelona Prediction

In such a pair the hosts are listed as favorites, the Greek fans will definitely try to give the opponent a hell of an atmosphere. So far, the teams have not impressed with the performance, we do not expect changes in this regard, so we take the bet total less than 156.5 points.

