Former Bayern Munich defender Jérôme Boateng will leave Italian club Salernitana in the summer, as reported by journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 35-year-old German center-back signed a contract with the Serie A strugglers in January until the end of the season and will not extend the agreement.

It's worth noting that Salernitana's defeat to Frosinone (0:3) dashed their hopes of retaining their place in the elite Italian division. The team is trailing behind the safety zone by 16 points with 4 rounds remaining in the championship. They will spend the next season in Serie B.

The experienced defender played only seven matches for the Granata, failing to register any goal involvements.

Boateng first made his mark on the European stage at Hamburg before moving to Manchester City. He didn't establish himself as a regular starter in England and moved to Bayern Munich, where he spent the best years of his career. After ten seasons in Munich, the defender transferred to Lyon before joining Salernitana.