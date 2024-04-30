Jannik Sinner secured a hard-fought victory in the round of 16 of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid

In the round of 16 of the ATP1000 tournament in Madrid, the second-ranked player in the world, Jannik Sinner, faced Karen Khachanov (ranked 17th in the ATP).

Despite being considered the clear favorite, the Italian conceded the first set to his opponent. Khachanov continuously caught up with his opponent, with a pivotal moment being the sixth service game of Sinner, which Karen claimed. Consequently, he secured the first set 7-5. In the second set, Sinner left no chances for his opponent (6-3) and leveled the match at 1-1.

Sinner continued to dominate in the third set, leaving no chances for his opponent. Sinner clinches the third set and the overall match with a score of 2-1. The match lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes.

In the quarterfinals of the Madrid tournament, the Italian will face the winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud.

