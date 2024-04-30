The legendary Spanish tennis player is departing from the tournament in Madrid

In the final match of the ATP1000 round of 16 in Madrid, the Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal faced off against the Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

The first set unfolded in a fierce battle between the two tennis titans. The Czech continuously pursued his opponent and ultimately managed to claim the set with a score of 7-5. In the second set, Jiri Lehecka seized the initiative, maintaining a two-game distance throughout, securing victory with a score of 6-4 and an overall 2-0 triumph.

Rafael Nadal exits in the round of 16 in Madrid, while Jiri Lehecka advances to the quarterfinals to face the world's fourth-ranked player, Daniil Medvedev. This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 2nd.

ATP1000 in Madrid. Round of 16

Nadal - Lehecka - 0:2 (5:7, 4:6)