Fiorentina vs Brugge prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Fiorentina vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/ClubBrugge
Europa Conference League 02 may 2024, 15:00 Fiorentina - Club Brugge
Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
On Thursday, May 2nd, the UEFA Conference League semi-final matches will take place. In one of the games, Fiorentina will host the Brugge team at home. The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time, and the experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for you.

Fiorentina

During the group stage, the Violas collected 12 points in six matches and topped their quartet. Thanks to this, they skipped the round of 32 and began their journey in the playoffs straight from the round of 16. Their first opponent was Servette, with both matches ending in a 0-0 draw in regular time, and Fiorentina advanced after a penalty shootout. In the quarterfinals, the Violas faced Viktoria Plzen. Once again, both regular time matches ended 0-0, but this time there was no need for penalties. Fiorentina managed to score two goals at home in extra time, securing their place in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Brugge

The Belgian team also topped their quartet and displayed even better results than Fiorentina. With 16 points in six matches, they remained unbeaten. Brugge also began the playoffs from the round of 16, where they managed to advance past Molde. They lost the first leg 1-2 but defeated the Swedes 3-0 at home. In the quarterfinals, Brugge comfortably defeated PAOK, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 in the return leg. Thus, they secured their spot in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Fiorentina and Brugge have never played against each other before; this match will be their first meeting.
  • Brugge is currently demonstrating excellent results, remaining unbeaten in their last eight matches. Fiorentina is also performing well, with one loss, three wins, and two draws in their last six matches.
  • Brugge has scored at least one goal in 13 away matches and in their last 12 matches overall.

Fiorentina vs Brugge Prediction

This is a crucial stage and an important match. It's clear that both Fiorentina and Brugge will aim to reach the UEFA Conference League final. I believe this match will be challenging and may not feature many goals. However, considering Brugges' impressive scoring streak, I'll place my bet accordingly. The individual total of goals by the Belgians over 0.5 at odds of 1.56.

