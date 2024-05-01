Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG

On Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund hosted Paris Saint-Germain at their home ground in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The match started relatively calmly, with both teams sizing each other up. It was the hosts who struck first in this encounter. A brilliant pass from Schlotterbeck found Niclas Füllkrug, who neatly put the ball past the PSG goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in the 36th minute. Neither team managed to score again in the first half.

PSG began the second half strongly and created several excellent opportunities to level the score, but the Dortmund goalkeeper and defense held firm. Jamelli's men controlled the game, making it difficult for the Parisians to create chances.

Borussia Dortmund held onto their slender advantage over PSG, securing a crucial victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The return leg will take place in France on May 7th.

UEFA Champions League. Semi-final. First leg

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Goal: 1-0 - 36th minute, Füllkrug