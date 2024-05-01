Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG

On Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund hosted PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The 'Yellow and Blacks' secured a narrow victory thanks to Nicholas Füllkrug's goal in the 36th minute of the match.

The main protagonist of Borussia received high ratings from statistical portals LiveScore and WhoScored - both giving him a rating of 7.5. However, the best player of the match, according to assessments, was Borussia's forward Jadon Sancho.

In the PSG lineup, Usman Dembélé was highly rated. However, Kylian Mbappé had a mediocre performance.

Match ratings from LiveScore:

Match ratings from WhoScored