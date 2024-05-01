Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions

Al-Nassr faced Al-Khaleej in the semi-final of the King's Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The yellow-blues netted two unanswered goals in the first half against their opponents. The scoring was initiated by the stellar Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, while former Liverpool player Sadio Mané converted a penalty.

In the second half, Ronaldo, in superb form, struck again, completing a brace. The guests managed to respond only with a consolation goal, which had no impact on the outcome.

For Ronaldo, today's goals marked his 37th and 38th in 39 matches across all competitions this season.

Al-Nassr will vie for the King's Cup against Al-Hilal.

🔚 | صافـرة النهايـة!



النصر 3 - 1 الخليج

⚽️⚽️ كريستيانو رونالدو

⚽️ ساديو ماني



النصر إلى المباراة النهائية 👏💛#النصر_الخليج | #AlNassrAlKhaleej pic.twitter.com/WhY2ZqFbew — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) May 1, 2024

KING CUP OF CHAMPIONS

Semi-final

Al-Nassr - Al-Khaleej - 3:1

Goals: Ronaldo, 17, 57, Mane, 37 (penalty), Al-Terais, 82