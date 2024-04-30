Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 2nd, in the 20th round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek will host Bank of Egypt. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and odds have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Zamalek

Zamalek has only played 13 matches in the Egyptian Premier League due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, where one of the most decorated clubs reached the final and will face Berkane. In the semi-finals, Zamalek overcame Ghanaian club Dreams with a score of 0-0 at home and 3-0 away. In the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek defeated their most significant rival, Al Ahly, with a score of 2-1 in the previous match and prior to that, they crushed Al Ittihad 3-0. In their last 5 matches, Zamalek has earned 10 points, indicating good form for the team.

National Bank of Egypt

Similar to the previous season, the National Bank of Egypt is battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League. Currently, the team sits just above the relegation zone in 15th place. They have a 5-point lead over the 16th position, but the National Bank of Egypt has played one more match than Pharco. In their last 5 matches, the National Bank of Egypt has earned 6 points, but they lost their two previous games: 2-3 against Pyramids away and 0-1 in a home game against Al Gaish.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 3rd round of this season, Zamalek defeated Bank of Egypt with a score of 2-1.

Bank of Egypt has won against Zamalek only once in history.

Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction

Zamalek is in good form and should secure three points in this match. My bet is on the home team to win.