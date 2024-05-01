RU RU
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return

Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season, Borussia Dortmund stands on the brink of significant change. Dissatisfaction with the team's recent Bundesliga results will lead to changes across all positions, from the sporting director to the head coach.

However, it's unlikely that Edin Terzic will be dismissed after this season ends. According to The Independent, discussions are increasingly focusing on the possibility of legendary Jurgen Klopp returning to the team in the summer of 2025. The German coach decided to leave Liverpool in June of this year but plans to take a one-year break.

The idea of inviting Klopp back is likely tied to the return of former Borussia Dortmund scouting chief Sven Mislintat, who will assume the role of squad planner starting next season.

It's worth remembering that under Klopp's guidance, Borussia Dortmund last won the Bundesliga in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

Since the summer of 2015, Jurgen Klopp has been coaching Liverpool, with whom he has won the Premier League and the Champions League.

