Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins

Photo: https://fr.besoccer.com/
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 02 may 2024, 14:30 Chelsea - Tottenham
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Tottenham Tottenham
Although on May 2 will be held some European Cup meetings, the top looks the event in the APL, there will play between Chelsea and Tottenham. Prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Chelsea

"Blues" is extremely unstable in the current season, so they occupy only the ninth line in the APL. In the last round Chelsea burned 0:2 away against Aston Villa, according to the results of the first half, but eventually played 2:2, and there were excellent chances to win. The gap from the top-6 is six points, the chances of European competitions do not look high.

This meeting is important for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who will play against his former club, with whom he achieved solid results. At least 12 players will miss the upcoming battle due to injuries, two players remain questionable.

Tottenham

"Spurs" dream of getting into the top 4, but the chances of this do not look high, the team goes fifth in the championship, the gap from the first quartet is 7 points, with two meetings in reserve. In the last round Tottenham at their stadium lost in the principal derby to Arsenal with a score of 2:3, although they almost made a 0:3 camber. The aforementioned defeat was the second in a row.

Only a strong finish and Aston Villa's misfires will allow them to finish in the Champions League zone, although it is hard to believe in such a thing. The club also has a lot of personnel losses, at least six players are forced to miss the upcoming battle.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The battle of the first round ended with a 4-1 victory for Chelsea, in that meeting Spurs had two penalties.
Over the last 14 face-to-face meetings, Tottenham has won just one victory.
In the last four away meetings Chelsea scored at least 4 goals.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

In this London derby bookmakers give a slight advantage, although Tottenham is higher in the standings. Based on the quotes, from the rivals expect a productive match. A bet on a total of more than 3.5 goals looks quite reasonable here.

