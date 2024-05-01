Roma vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.87 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 2, their first semifinal meeting in the Europa League will be held Roma - Bayer. Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for this interesting match.

Roma

Romans look solid in the current season of the Europa League, the team will try to win this tournament, remember, “wolves” last season played in the final, but lost in a penalty shootout to Sevilla. In Serie A Roma fifth, the gap from the first quartet is 4 points. The team played its last round meeting in a draw with Napoli - 2:2.

Under De Rossi on the coaching bridge there are good results, although much will depend on the end of the season. At least three players will not help their partners in this confrontation. To pass such Bayer will be incredibly difficult, but the Romans know how to achieve the desired result.

Bayer

The season is almost at the finish line, and Bayer has not lost anywhere so far. “Pharmacists” have already won the Bundesliga ahead of schedule, they also have to play in the national cup final against Kaiserslautern. In this form, the wards of Xabi Alonso will also fight for victory in the Europa League. Already many times the team was on the verge of defeat, but equalized in the final seconds of the game. In the last round of the championship, the team lost at home to Stuttgart 0:2, but played 2:2, leveling the score at 90+6 minutes.

Bayer on the spur, the main question is whether there is enough strength, because the season is already historic, at the same time, you can not stop, because you can collect a lot of trophies.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

A year ago, the clubs were suppressed at the same stage of the Europa League, then Roma won at home 1:0, and played 0:0 away.

The Romans have five wins at home and one draw in the current Europa League season.

Bayer in the playoffs has not yet won away.

Roma vs Bayer Prediction

Against Bayer is very dangerous to play attacking soccer, so the Romans will try to play closed. Initially there was no favorite in this pair, but now the guests have turned into favorites. We consider a bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals to be a promising bet.