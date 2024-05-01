The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury

In Dortmund, PSG and Borussia are contesting the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

On the 36th minute, Borussia took the lead thanks to a goal from Nicolas Fullkrug.

Towards the end of the first half, another unfortunate event occurred for Luis Enrique's team. PSG's defender Lucas Hernandez was unable to continue the match due to injury and requested a substitution. Lucas Beraldo came on to replace the Frenchman.

In the coming hours, PSG's medical staff will conduct examinations on the player and provide an assessment regarding the severity of his injury.

This season, the 28-year-old defender has played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.