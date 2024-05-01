Luis Enrique has replicated the feat of Guardiola and Benitez in the UEFA Champions League
PSG is playing away against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The head coach of the Parisian team, Luis Enrique, has become only the third Spanish coach to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League with a non-Spanish team, as reported by OptaJose.
Previously, among Spaniards leading foreign clubs, only Rafael Benitez (Liverpool, three times) and Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich and Manchester City — both three times) have reached the semi-finals of the tournament.
For Enrique himself, this marks his second Champions League semi-final in his coaching career. In the 2014/15 season, Barcelona, under his guidance, surpassed Bayern Munich at this stage before defeating Juventus in the final.
It's worth noting that Luis Enrique's team officially clinched their 12th French championship title last weekend.