EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined

On Wednesday, May 1, the EuroLeague playoffs continued with two matches. Fenerbahçe defeated Monaco at home, while Baskonia lost to Real Madrid.

In the first encounter, the series score became 2:1 in favor of Fenerbahçe. Meanwhile, Real Madrid secured their place in the Final Four by defeating Baskonia three times.

Playoffs. Quarterfinals (best-of-three series)

Game 3

Fenerbahçe - Monaco - 89:78

Baskonia - Real Madrid - 98:102

As a reminder, the participants in the EuroLeague Final Four will be determined based on the results of one team securing three victories in the series. The current title holder of the tournament is Real Madrid.